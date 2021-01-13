Shakhtar Donetsk’s man enters Arsenal’s radar

The Guardian is reporting that Arsenal is interested in signing Manor Solomon as he continues to impress for Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Israeli attacker has been developing well since he joined the Ukrainian giants in 2019 for just £5 million.

He scored twice against Real Madrid in the Champions League this season and also scored against Manchester City in the same competition last season.

Arsenal is looking to revitalise their ageing attack, and the 21-year-old has come to their attention.

The report says that the Gunners have already held initial talks about landing him.

However, the move will not happen this month because Mikel Arteta’s side cannot gather the money to complete it. This leaves him as a player that they might sign at the end of this season.

He can play across the front three, which makes him a handy addition to the current Arsenal side.

His versatility will make him unpredictable and provide Arteta with a player that can help the team from different attacking positions.

He has 3 goals in 10 league games this season, and 2 in the Champions League.

The Gunners have an abundance of talents in their attack, but some might be sold off at the end of the season to make room for him.