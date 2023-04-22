“Shattered” Piers Morgan reacts to Arsenal’s recent dropped points

Arsenal fan Piers Morgan has admitted he is shattered by the Gunners’ collapse in recent weeks.

After starting the season so well, Arsenal is now struggling to win matches against any opponent.

They drew 3-3 against bottom-of-the-table Southampton last night, a result that further dents their hopes of ending the campaign as champion.

Like most Arsenal fans, Morgan was disappointed about how the Gunners struggled to defeat a Southampton side that will probably be relegated from the Premier League at the end of the season.

He said afterwards via The Sun:

“Jeez. I’m emotionally, psychologically, physically shattered after that.

“And yet… we’re still 5pts clear at the top of the League and we’re going to beat City on Wednesday. COYG.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Not beating Southampton is one of the clearest indications that we are not ready to win the league.

The Saints had nothing to lose and executed their game plan to perfection, but we had to do better in that match.

Hopefully, our players will get back to winning ways at the Etihad, which will be superb.

It would be a tough task but not impossible, and if City underestimates us, we could shock them.

Arteta proud of our comeback after Arsenal 3-3 Southampton

