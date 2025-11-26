Shaun Wright-Phillips backs Arsenal man to join their rivals

Shaun Wright-Phillips has made a surprising prediction regarding the future of Ben White, suggesting that the defender could leave Arsenal for Chelsea due to reduced playing time. White was the first choice right back at the Emirates last season, but that position is now held by Jurrien Timber. With Arsenal establishing a settled back four, players outside the starting line-up must wait for opportunities created by injury or suspension, and White has found himself spending increasing periods on the bench.

Speculation Surrounding White’s Future

Timber has remained remarkably fit and has featured in every significant match for the Gunners, which has limited White’s involvement at a time when he would prefer regular football, particularly with the World Cup approaching. For a player aiming for international recognition, consistent game time is essential, and the current situation is therefore far from ideal for White. This has led to speculation about a possible summer departure, with Wright-Phillips identifying Chelsea as a realistic destination.

He believes a move to Stamford Bridge could appeal to both parties, even though Chelsea already possesses two accomplished right-backs. From Wright-Phillips’s perspective, the need for regular playing opportunities, combined with Chelsea’s ambition to strengthen their defensive options, creates a scenario in which such a transfer could be feasible. Arsenal, however, may be reluctant to sanction a deal that would improve a direct rival, especially as White offers valuable depth and versatility.

Wright Phillips’s Assessment

Speaking via the Metro, Wright-Phillips said, ‘I could see a move for Ben White to Chelsea take place next summer.

‘It makes sense, it is possible.

‘I feel quite sorry for Ben because he had an injury, and he was playing so well for Arsenal. He was unbelievable.

‘Then he came back and he had lost his place to Jurrien Timber, who is the best right back in the Premier League. It is going to take something special to unseat him now.’

His comments highlight both the quality Timber has shown and the difficult position White now faces as he competes for minutes within a highly competitive Arsenal squad

