Shay Given fears for Arsenal because they have tougher fixtures

Shay Given believes Arsenal’s title challenge may be coming to an end, as the Gunners have too many difficult fixtures remaining before the end of the season.

Arsenal’s failure to win in back-to-back matches has allowed Liverpool to take full advantage in the title race, with Arne Slot’s side now in a commanding position. While the Gunners were expected to return stronger after their warm-weather training camp in Dubai, the opposite has happened. Instead of a resurgence, Mikel Arteta’s team has struggled, leading to questions about whether they can realistically compete for the title.

Arsenal’s focus now is on staying in the race for as long as possible, but doubts are growing over whether they can reclaim their momentum. Some Arsenal fans remain optimistic, believing that the title is not lost until it is mathematically impossible. However, Given is not convinced, pointing out that Arsenal’s remaining fixtures make a comeback unlikely.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Given explained why he believes the Gunners will struggle to catch Liverpool:

“I think Arsenal are going to struggle [to chase Liverpool], the fixtures they have are more difficult. Arsenal have lost their spark. In previous seasons they have run Man City so close and had a great title race, but they have just dropped off.”

Given’s comments reflect a growing concern that Arsenal’s season is slipping away. Despite competing well in recent seasons, their current form suggests they are falling behind at a crucial stage of the campaign.

If Arsenal fail to win their next league match while Liverpool continues their winning streak, it could spell the end of their title hopes. The Gunners must respond immediately if they want to keep their aspirations alive.