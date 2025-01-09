Shay Given names two Arsenal stars who were scared against Newcastle

Shay Given believes Alexander Isak caused William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes serious problems in Newcastle United’s 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final. The Swedish striker delivered a standout performance, scoring one goal and assisting the other, as the Magpies put themselves in a commanding position ahead of the second leg.

Arsenal went into the game knowing Newcastle was in fine form, but Mikel Arteta’s men were unable to match their opponents’ intensity. Despite boasting one of the Premier League’s strongest defensive pairings in Saliba and Gabriel, the Gunners struggled to contain Isak, who consistently found ways to trouble the backline with his movement, pace, and technical ability.

Given, speaking to Metro Sport during his punditry duties, praised Isak’s impact on the match and suggested he unsettled Arsenal’s normally composed central defenders:

“The two centre-backs, Saliba and Gabriel, have been probably ones of the best parts of Arsenal, but I think they’re scared of Isak a bit. His pace, he’s coming in short, he’s running in behind. There was another chance where Isak could’ve put Joe Willock in, he was clean through but just didn’t get enough on the pass. I think he’s frightening these two centre-halves, it’s good for Newcastle.”

Isak’s ability to stretch the Arsenal defence and create scoring opportunities showcased why he has been one of Newcastle’s key players this season. His performance was a reminder of the qualities that make him one of the Premier League’s most dangerous forwards.

For Arsenal, this was a sobering reminder of the work needed to reach the final. Gabriel and Saliba, typically reliable, were tested to their limits by Isak, and Arteta will need to find a solution to ensure a better defensive display in the return leg.

While Isak’s performance was undoubtedly a highlight, Arsenal now faces the challenge of overturning a two-goal deficit at St. James’ Park. It will take a significantly improved effort if they are to keep their hopes of silverware alive.