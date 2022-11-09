Shay Given warns about writing off Arsenal in the title race

Former Premier League goalkeeper Shay Given believes it makes no sense to rule out Arsenal from the title race as Mikel Arteta’s side shines.

The Gunners top the PL charts and have refused to drop down for several weeks.

They have obtained some stunning results, including their 1-0 win at Chelsea this weekend.

That result makes them one team to worry about for opponents, but most fans and pundits still do not believe they have what it takes to go all the way.

Given warns it might be dangerous not to consider them title challengers.

He says via The Sun:

“There is a real togetherness on and off the pitch between the players and the fans, they are right behind their team and the Emirates has turned into a fortress for them. You can’t rule Arsenal out. They are definitely in for the title now.

“Signing Jesus and Zinchenko was a brilliant move from Arteta, and I think Pep did him a favour on the transfer fees for both of them. Two Premier League winners coming into the team, that would have helped this young Arsenal side too.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

When you have beaten Tottenham, Chelsea and Liverpool in the league this season, it is hard not to consider you a title challenger.

We have come a long way and it is understandable that some fans believe we still aren’t good enough for the title.

However, if we continue to win game after game we will become serious challengers in the eyes of everyone.