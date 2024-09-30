“She has everything in her toolbox” Emily Fox heaps praise on Arsenal Women’s Mariona Caldentey

Arsenal Women’s right-back, Emily Fox, who is a key player for Arsenal and the US Women’s international team (under Emma Hayes), has nothing but praise and admiration for Arsenal’s marquee summer-signing from Barcelona, Mariona Caldenty.

Fox was an instant hit with Arsenal Women, when she signed for the club in January 2024 from NWSL side, North Carolina Courage. She was named Player of the Match in just her second WSL start for Arsenal’s WSL win over Liverpool, when she provided 2 assists in that game.

Emily had to step into the right-back role again yesterday, when Arsenal beat Leicester City 1-0, as Laura Wienroither was withdrawn from the starting line-up during warm-up, and did a sterling job as usual.

Speaking to TNT Sports, before the start of Arsenal Women’s 2024-25 season, she had nothing but pure admiration for Arsenal’s headline summer signing, Mariona Caldentey:

“She’s so good,” she says. “Very hard to defend and we weren’t surprised when she was nominated for the Ballon d’Or – just really fun to play with.

“I mean it’s a huge signing I think having her and Codi [Laia Codina] come from Barcelona and share their experiences, it’s been amazing and we’re very lucky and happy to have her.

“I think with her too, she’s really good at involving other players and being very unpredictable. It’s just her movement and I said her ability to connect other players and other positions on the pitch. So I think with her she’s really good at just bringing people in and exploiting defenders when they try to come out and close gaps. She’s able to go out on the line or cut back inside, she has everything in her toolbox.

“When you’re playing against a low block, it is about being structured, but it’s also about being creative and unpredictable and taking those risks. So I think with Mariona that spark and having that creativity and unlocking it for other players will be key.”

Mariona Caldentey does bring a spark as soon as she’s on the pitch. What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

