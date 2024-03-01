Shearer believes that Arsenal are under pressure but Man City will not panic

Arsenal is currently performing impressively and appears to be a strong contender for the league title. But could they be a defeat away from losing their grip in the title race? Alan Shearer, a former Newcastle player and the all-time leading goal scorer in the Premier League, thinks so.

The Premier League legend suggests that Arsenal might struggle to cope with the pressure of competing for the title, unlike Manchester City. For him, Manchester City remains composed even when not performing at their best and maintains unwavering self-belief. His concern for Arsenal is that he thinks they will falter if they encounter a setback and could struggle to maintain their position in the title race.

Speaking to the Premier League Productions, Alan Shearer said: “You’re going to be looking at one team who might not get a great result one week and the other and you think that’s their chance has gone,

“But I think the one good thing about Manchester City compared to Arsenal is that they’ve been there. They know there’s no panic. Even when they’re not playing well, they’ve got that belief in who and what they are.

“So there’s no panic from their point of view. We know what happened to Arsenal last season, so for that reason they’re under pressure. What happens with Man City is that they know how to handle that situation.”

A glimpse into the PL table Liverpool is at the top of the table with 60 points, followed closely by Manchester City in second place with 59 points, and Arsenal in third place with 58 points. Contrary to last season, the Gunners are not at the top of the table this time; instead, they are on the chase.

Alan Shearer and other pundits may not fully grasp the improvements made by the Gunners this season, and that is acceptable. But for Gooners, the belief in this being a season for redemption should remain strong. With the impressive form the Gunners are currently displaying, there is confidence that they can sustain the title race.

Scoring goals was a challenge for the team at the beginning of the season, but they seem to have overcome that with an impressive 25 goals in six games. Following the resolution of their main weakness and the return of key players such as Thomas Partey, Jurrien Timber, and Gabriel Jesus from injury, Arsenal appears poised to end the season in glory.

Darren N

