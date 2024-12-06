Shearer discusses if Man City can catch Liverpool and Arsenal in the title race

Alan Shearer has weighed in on the Premier League title race, commenting on how Arsenal has managed to close the gap to Liverpool, bringing them just seven points behind the Reds. The situation was helped by Liverpool dropping points in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Newcastle United, while Arsenal continued their fine form with a win against Manchester United. This victory brings the Gunners closer to the league leaders, and they remain hopeful that Liverpool will drop more points, allowing them to close the gap further and make a push for the title.

Arsenal has shown impressive consistency this season, and with Manchester City struggling to find their best form, the Gunners are determined to make this season their own and are setting their sights on the crown. While Liverpool’s strong start to the season has made them the team to beat, Arsenal is not prepared to let them run away with the title. This has set the stage for a thrilling title battle between the two teams, with Arsenal hoping to build on their momentum.

Although Manchester City won their latest game, Shearer believes it is unlikely that the Citizens will be able to mount a successful comeback in the title race. He said, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News, “Obviously, Liverpool are favourites and rightly so because of the start that they’ve had to the season. But it is not going to be all perfection for them, they’re gonna have to answer some questions – they did tonight at Newcastle. But I think Arsenal are closest to them, they’re the ones that are going to challenge them and I don’t see City coming back from where they are at this moment in time.”

For Arsenal, Liverpool now represents their most serious challenge, and Shearer’s comments suggest that the Gunners must remain focused and avoid dropping points if they want to keep pace with the leaders. With the battle for the Premier League title heating up, Arsenal’s path forward is clear: continue winning and hope that Liverpool falters along the way. The race is on, and every point will be crucial as the season unfolds.