Shearer expects Southampton to suffer on their visit to Arsenal

Alan Shearer does not believe Southampton can survive against Arsenal when the two clubs meet in the Premier League this weekend.

The Gunners will face the struggling Saints after a strong home win against PSG in the Champions League.

Arsenal has been consistent since the start of the season, regularly securing victories against opponents they are expected to beat.

Mikel Arteta’s side has met expectations so far, and they are favoured to continue winning, especially against teams like Southampton.

The Saints, meanwhile, are enduring a difficult season and are hoping to turn their fortunes around, aiming for a shock result in London.

However, based on Arsenal’s performances this campaign, Shearer sees little hope for Southampton and expects them to suffer a defeat.

He said, as quoted by The Metro:

“Southampton were awful in the first half against Bournemouth. They capitulated after looking bright for the first five or ten minutes. As soon as they conceded they just folded. They were a bit better in the second half, but it was too little, too late.

“I can’t see them getting anything at the Emirates, where Arsenal taught PSG a lesson earlier in the week. Arsenal to win.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Shearer knows how much quality we have, and Southampton stars will also know that it is almost certain that we will win.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…