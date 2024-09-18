Shearer explains why Arteta is more successful at Arsenal than Ten Hag at United

Erik ten Hag claimed at the start of the season that his Manchester United team had been the second most successful side in England over the past two seasons, based on domestic trophies, after winning the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

His statement sparked debate, as United has not performed as strongly in the Premier League and will not compete in the Champions League this season.

Arsenal, while not having won the Premier League, FA Cup, or Carabao Cup in the last two seasons, were Manchester City’s main challengers for the league title during that period. They even pushed the title race to the final day of last season.

This raises the question: Is Mikel Arteta doing a better job at Arsenal than Ten Hag is at Manchester United?

Premier League idol Alan Shearer thinks so and explains, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘Man United have been nowhere near challenging Man City in terms of league positions and that is the big difference in why Arteta has been a success at Arsenal, compared to Ten Hag at Manchester United.

‘I understand that Arteta has only won one FA Cup in his time there, but there’s no doubt that there’s certainly progress within the football club, and they’re improving all the time.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have made good progress in the last few seasons, and comparing ourselves to United or any other club does not make much sense.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…