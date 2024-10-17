Shearer explains why he thinks Raya is not the best keeper in the Premier League

Alan Shearer has weighed in on the debate about who the best goalkeeper in the Premier League is, as Arsenal fans continue to advocate for David Raya.

The Spaniard kept the most clean sheets in the league last season, earning him the Golden Glove award.

He has maintained his impressive form this season, with his shot-stopping abilities gaining him increasing recognition in Spain.

Raya is widely considered by many as the Premier League’s top goalkeeper since last season, and he is determined to stay at the pinnacle.

However, not everyone shares this view, including Shearer, who has explained why he does not yet see Raya as the league’s best goalkeeper.

He said, as quoted by Mirror Football:

“David Raya has starred this season, and he took that form into the international break with Spain too.

“But when you look at what Ederson does for Man City and Alisson at Liverpool, I wouldn’t say Raya is the best in the Premier League, yet.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Raya has been superb since he joined us and there is hardly another goalkeeper who has performed better than him since that time.

We expect the goalie to keep doing well, and we do not care if he is considered the best in the league or not. We just need him to be in terrific form.

