Shearer gives Arsenal encouragement in pursuit of Newcastle star

Arsenal are keen to sign Sandro Tonali and have received some encouragement from comments made by Alan Shearer regarding Newcastle United’s current situation. Tonali has developed into one of the standout midfielders in the Premier League over the last few seasons, and there is growing speculation that he could consider a move away from Newcastle.

Newcastle have not reached the same standards they set in recent campaigns and currently face the possibility of missing out on a top-four finish. Their struggles this season mean there is also a realistic chance they may fail to qualify for European competition altogether, despite several players continuing to deliver strong individual performances.

Newcastle uncertainty and player ambition

The potential absence of European football could have significant implications for Newcastle’s squad. Clubs are often vulnerable in such situations, as rivals look to capitalise by targeting their best players. Shearer has acknowledged that retaining top talent becomes increasingly difficult when teams do not meet their seasonal objectives.

For Arsenal and other interested clubs, this represents a possible opportunity. Tonali is widely seen as a player who wants to compete consistently at the highest level, and continued participation in elite competitions would likely be an important factor in any decision about his future. If Newcastle fail to secure European qualification, the midfielder may be more open to considering alternative options.

Arsenal interest and summer outlook

Arsenal are expected to push hard for Tonali in the summer, although they are unlikely to be the only club monitoring his situation. Interest from elsewhere is anticipated, particularly if Newcastle’s league position does not improve. The Gunners see Tonali as a player who could strengthen their midfield and help them maintain competitiveness at the top end of the Premier League.

Speaking as reported by the Metro, Shearer said, “Although it was a surprise in the January window, I think it’ll happen more in the summer if Newcastle don’t achieve what they have in the past few years. Top players want to play Champions League football, and we know there’s no real loyalty in football, I’m not saying Tonali will do anything like that, but we know if clubs don’t get into European places, other clubs will try and pick players up.”

His comments underline why Arsenal may feel increasingly confident about their pursuit as the season progresses.