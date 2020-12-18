Shearer gives his opinion as Arsenal keeps tumbling down the league table

Alan Shearer has asked Arsenal’s board to calm down as pressure mounts on them to fire Mikel Arteta.
The former England striker says that Arsenal has had most of their current problems for a long time and six months or a year will not be enough to get it sorted.
He talked about Arteta’s good start at the club and added that Spurs achieving success might also be putting pressure on Arsenal to get things right.
The Gunners are currently 15th on the league table and Shearer says that they will not be able to finish inside the top four as they may have planned and urged them to think about a top-six or top-seven finish when this campaign ends.
Arsenal backed Arteta in the last transfer window, but Shearer says he needs more support in the next one and in the summer.
‘Arsenal were very impressive at the end of last season,’ Shearer said as quoted by the Metro.
‘The way they won the FA Cup, beating Manchester City and Chelsea, it all looked as though it was on the right track with a team that was organised and that wanted to play for the manager.
‘The team we are seeing now looks totally different, just four or five months on. They have no creativity and there’s a lot of problems.
‘If you look at the signings they have made in the last eighteen months there have been a lot of errors made with transfers and contracts, with Ozil frozen out, and when you put all of those together then Mikel Arteta has big problems on his hands.
‘How well Spurs are doing is probably heaping more pressure on Arsenal and I don’t see them getting anywhere near the top four this season now.
‘They need to try and string some good results together and a 6th or 7th placed finish now looks like their best outcome and that is what they should be aiming for.
‘The board need to stay calm and give him time to turn it around with support in the transfer market both in January and next summer.
‘The issues Arsenal have had for the last few years now will not change in six or twelve months, it will take a while to get them back to where they want to be and they need to back Arteta to do that.’
Shearer talks some semblance of sense but with no concern as to what happens to us. The failure for us to beat teams like Villa, Wolves, Leeds,Leicester, Burnley and Southampton speaks greater volumes than Shearer ever could. The fact that they are termed as mid table or lower league teams and we cant beat any of them and losing to most, is unforgivable. How far does anyone think we have to drop before accountability kicks in. The results as a whole are very disturbing, it means our standards have been allowed to drop to unacceptable and unexplainable levels. We cant accept that for any reason. The job being done is not remotely near good enough.
There must be a limit on the amount of red cards and losses we could take before falling into the relegation zone, so I bet the board would axe Arteta and his staffs if we lose at Goodison Park. Arteta has experienced similar situations under Moyes and Wenger, so he’d likely know how to fix the issues
It’s a possibility GAI
Any idea who they have lined up?
I don’t know, but I’d prefer Ljungberg or Pochettino if Arteta gets the sack
GAI, Ancelotti says James, Allan and Delph are all out… both teams with no midfield then 😄
He still has Andre Gomes, Sigurdsson and Iwobi, who are very good in keeping ball possession. I hope they’re all unfit 😁
Haha good one! They’ll be gutted at Xhaka’s suspension 😄
“The Board need to stay calm”….When are they ever not? 😂 MA’s the man, end of.
The situation we find ourselves in, the Ozil fiasco on top of everything else, one wonders if they could even run a bath!!
Our U23s play tonight against Leicester.. and it’s looking like LCFC TV will stream the game. Martinelli set to play 🙂 Forget our worries for 90 minutes watching him dazzle, hey?!