Shearer gives his opinion on Gyokeres and his goal drought

Alan Shearer is confident that Viktor Gyokeres’ goal drought will soon end and that he will start scoring regularly for Arsenal.

The Swedish striker fired blanks once again as Arsenal beat Fulham yesterday, and he is now undoubtedly feeling the pressure of performing at a top club. This time last season, Gyokeres was on his way to becoming the highest-scoring player on the continent while at Sporting Club. However, since moving to Arsenal, he has struggled to replicate that form, leaving him on a worrying run of goals for both club and country.

Arsenal’s Confidence in Gyokeres

Despite his struggles, Arsenal remain confident in Gyokeres’ abilities and consider him one of the finest players in their squad. Mikel Arteta continues to place trust in the striker, encouraging him to maintain his composure and stay positive during this challenging period. The club believes that his talent and positioning will allow him to return to scoring ways, particularly given the quality and quantity of chances Arsenal create in matches.

Gyokeres’ adaptation to the Premier League has taken time, but his work rate, movement, and technical ability are all evident on the pitch. The Gunners see these attributes as key indicators that he will eventually find the net with regularity, even if it may not match the prolific numbers he achieved at Sporting Club.

Shearer Predicts Goals

Shearer, who has been closely observing Gyokeres, has highlighted the striker’s positive contributions and expressed confidence in his ability to score again. He told Metro Sports, ‘I think he will get the goals, obviously, nowhere near as many as he got last season. But he will get goals with the number of chances that Arsenal create, he will, and his numbers should improve.’

Shearer’s comments underline the importance of patience with a player adjusting to a new league. While Gyokeres’ current goal drought may be concerning to some, his overall performances demonstrate his capability and potential impact for Arsenal. The coming fixtures will be crucial as he looks to regain confidence, contribute to the team, and prove that he can be a reliable goalscorer for the Gunners.

