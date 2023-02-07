Shearer gives his opinion on whether Jorginho was a good signing for Arsenal

Alan Shearer believes Jorginho is a superb signing for Arsenal and the Brazillian will prove why he is a brilliant buy with time.

The Gunners had targeted Moises Caicedo for most of the last few days of the previous transfer window, but Brighton refused to sell.

This forced Arsenal to add Jorginho to their squad on a short-term deal from rivals Chelsea.

The Brazilian is an accomplished Premier League midfielder and brings a lot of experience to the Emirates Stadium.

However, some fans have criticised the move, considering Willian and David Luiz have made a similar transfer and flopped.

But Shearer believes Jorginho will turn out to be a superb signing for Mikel Arteta’s side. He said on the BBC:

“Arsenal are a very, very good team with a really bright and intelligent manager in Mikel Arteta.

“I really do like the Jorginho signing. He will bring a wealth of experience and that know-how to win and to get over the line.”

Jorginho was a key player at Chelsea for several seasons before moving to the Emirates and the midfielder should do well in North London.

However, he is not getting any younger and struggled to get game time at Stamford Bridge before moving to Arsenal.

