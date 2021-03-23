Shearer hails Arteta’s work with defender as he makes his Team of the Week

Calum Chambers was in fine form as Arsenal came from three goals down to draw their last league game against West Ham.

Having missed several months of action due to a long-term injury, the Englishman was a surprising pick to start the game.

He did well and caused all kinds of problem for the Hammers when he attacked them down the Arsenal right.

Alan Shearer named him in his Team of the Week and praised Arteta for the work the Spaniard has done on the defender.

Chambers was one player that Arteta trusted to play for the team when he was newly appointed as their manager before the long-term injury ruled him out for several months.

His return has been a welcome development for the Gunners and Arteta has continued to show faith in him.

Shearer says he delivered two superb crosses from the right which resulted in two Arsenal goals.

After naming Chambers in his Team of the Week, he wrote on the official Premier League website: “Claimed an assist and forced an own goal with two superb right-wing crosses. The defender has been rejuvenated by Mikel Arteta.”

Martin Odegaard also made his team and he said of the midfielder: “He ran the game from midfield and was the driving force in Arsenal’s fightback. Gunners’ fans will be hoping he signs permanently.”