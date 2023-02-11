Shearer hands out praise to Brentford for the result against Arsenal

Former Newcastle United man Alan Shearer has chosen to praise Brentford for how they fared in their game against Arsenal today.

Thomas Frank’s side was full of confidence in the fixture and eventually earned a deserved draw.

All eyes were on Arsenal as the Gunners sought to get back to winning ways and maintain a healthy lead at the top of the league table.

But Brentford had other plans and ended the fixture without a defeat, so they remain unbeaten in the league in their last ten games.

Their performance impressed Shearer and he tweeted:

“Brentford were brilliant today at Arsenal. What a season they’re having.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Considering how they answered most of the questions we asked, we could say Brentford deserved to get something from this fixture.

The Bees did well, but we did not play to a higher standard, which is why we dropped points in the game.

The boys must learn from this and get back to winning ways because we need to if we are to save our title challenge from crumbling.

We did not expect them to win every game this season, but the longer we go without winning a match, the harder it will be to win one.