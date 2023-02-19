Shearer is now convinced that Arsenal can win the title

Former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer is now convinced that Arsenal could win the Premier League title after their 4-2 win against Aston Villa yesterday.

Arsenal has had a good season, but the win against Villa was special because of the setbacks they have encountered recently.

Mikel Arteta’s side was winless in three league games before that victory and they also lost the top spot to City in midweek.

When Villa went 2-1 up, it seemed another defeat was on the horizon, but Arsenal turned it around in the second half and Shearer believes if some key men are fit, they can win the title.

He said via the Daily Mail:

‘I know Thomas Partey is out injured at the moment, but if Arsenal can get him back and then have a little bit of luck between now and the end of the season with keeping their key players fit, I think they will do it, I really do.

‘Sometimes you just need to find a way to win and they did that in the second-half. Based on the second-half, Arsenal deserved the three points today. But they didn’t just get the win, they sent a message out to Manchester City too.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have shown many times that we have what it takes to stay in this title race and win it, but because we have struggled in the past, we will have doubters until we win the league.

That should not bother us too much. We just need to get back up quickly every time we encounter a setback.

