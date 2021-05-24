Shearer keen to do his bit to help Newcastle land Arsenal’s Willock

Alan Shearer has backed Newcastle in their bid to sign Joe Willock on a permanent deal, offering to talk to the youngster to advise him.

The Premier League, Newcastle and England legend has been loving watching the young loanee thoroughly impress during his time with his former club, and is keen to see him stay with the club beyond his current loan spell.

The reports coming from North London claim that he will be returning to Arsenal this summer however, but it certainly wouldn’t be the first time that a club decided to cash in after such comments.

Shearer is fully behind the idea of retaining the player’s services, claiming he should top of their transfer wishlist in the coming window.

“I think the standout signing is obvious, it’s staring us in the face and we have him already,” the 50-year-old told the Newcastle United Supporters’ Trust(via Express).

“I jokingly said on Match of the Day the other night about playing for a big club, but there’s a little bit of truth in it.

“I would love him to come and sample 52,000 at St. James’ Park when it’s rocking, when it’s going well and we’re getting the right results. The reception one of his goals would get, I think it’s an absolute no-brainer.

“Newcastle have to try and break the bank and get him here. Whether we will or not, I don’t know, but I bloody well hope so.

“I’m with Ian Wright on most Saturday nights, and Ian speaks to Joe and is a little bit of a mentor to him. I keep saying to him if he ever needs or wants anything, my number is there.

“I would love him to sample 52,000 on Saturday afternoon at Newcastle when things are going well, because there’s no better place in the world of football than St. James’ Park when that’s happening.

“It might be out of his hands, but I really hope we try to break the bank to bring him because he’s been incredible over the last few months.”

There is no guarantee that Willock will continue to flourish back in North London, and some certainly don’t believe that he has what it takes to earn a regular starting berth at the Emirates, but at just 21 years-old, he definitely has plenty of potential, and I certainly would hate to see another of our academy graduates become a top player elsewhere.

