Shearer reckons VAR panicked over Brentford goal

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has given his opinion on Brentford’s goal against Arsenal, which he believes should have been ruled out.

The Gunners took the lead through Leandro Trossard as they looked to beat a very stubborn Brentford side.

However, the Bees had other ideas and ensured they got at least one goal back through Ivan Toney.

It was enough to help Thomas Frank’s side maintain their league-unbeaten run, but after the game, everyone began to question the strike, even though there was a lengthy VAR check for errors.

Shearer suggests the check took too long and the VAR panicked. The ex-striker said on the BBC:

“Lee Mason, in VAR, he has panicked. He is thinking he has used too much time on that thing looking at it.

“He hasn’t spotted that, and he certainly hasn’t spotted the big error which was the second header from where the goal came from. Awful error.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is sad that we are at the wrong end of a bad decision, as it has been for most of the time and we have to move on.

Dwelling on what could have been is pointless and we must now show we have the character required to be champions by beating Manchester City in our next fixture, but it will not be an easy game, with the champions now confident they could overtake us.

