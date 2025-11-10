Shearer’s verdict proves Arsenal made the right striker choice

Benjamin Sesko has not enjoyed the flying start to his Manchester United career that many had predicted, especially those who mocked Arsenal for passing on him and opting for Viktor Gyökeres instead.

Twelve games in, Sesko has only managed two goals. Meanwhile, Gyökeres, whom some claimed Sesko would outshine, has notched six goals in 14 Arsenal appearances.

Arsenal had the chance to sign either striker, and it is beginning to look like they made the smarter call. Rather than gamble on raw potential, the Gunners sought a proven goalscorer, someone who could hit the ground running. They believed Gyökeres fit that profile.

While he has not been exactly that, Gyökeres has undoubtedly been more impactful than Sesko.

The United forward has been trending for all the wrong reasons, having missed back-to-back sitters on Saturday that could have sealed a comfortable win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Sesko struggling

On BBC’s Match of the Day, Alan Shearer did not hold back about Sesko.

Shearer said: ‘Sesko struggled again. He’s only scored twice in his 12 appearances, and he came on today with just over half an hour to go and had two really, really good chances and should have scored, to be honest. They worked it really well for him to get in. He’s either got to get his shot away early or he’s got to push that ball forward quicker. He’s not going to get that amount of time in the Premier League to work it back on his right foot.

‘This one, Sesko’s second chance, is the bigger puzzle for me. I know he’s struggling with confidence, but any centre-forward knows you cannot allow the centre-half to come back at you; you’ve got to get across Van de Ven.

‘By that time, he should have a picture in his head of where the keeper is and what he wants to do. I don’t think he has a clue what he wants to do because I don’t even think he knows Van de Ven is there and chasing him. I know he’s struggling with confidence, but it’s a big must-do-better. No one likes to see him coming off injured, and we hope his knee is okay, but those are two chances you’d expect someone at this level to bury.’zASLOaspppppppppppppqwWhile United fans vent their frustrations, the mood among Gooners has shifted. Gyökeres has been missing through injury, and his absence has only highlighted his importance.

Gyökeres’ influence now quite obvious

Suddenly, without him, the difference is stark. His influence on Arsenal’s attacking play is undeniable. His relentless runs in behind, tireless pressing, and excellent hold-up and link-up play elevate the team’s overall performance.

Though he faced early criticism, Arsenal’s No.14 did not buckle under pressure. He kept grafting. The goals have not flowed as freely as expected, but the signs are promising, and it feels like they are just around the corner.

Ultimately, Gyökeres is precisely the kind of striker Arsenal needed. Had they opted for raw potential over proven pedigree, they might now be scrapping to rebuild a player’s self-belief rather than pushing for the title. What a misplacement of priorities that would have been.

Your thoughts?

Daniel O

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…