Sheff Utd boss thinks Arsenal will win the title this season

Arsenal delivered a five-star performance against Sheffield United. They defeated them 5-0 at the Emirates, picking up their seventh win of the season and going 10 league games unbeaten.

Sheffield must have left the Emirates disappointed and down trodden and you can’t help feeling sorry for them. Nonetheless, their new head coach, Paul Heckingbottom, believes the Gunners are the best side in the league, and he doesn’t see many as good as them, given that he believes if anyone is likely to go past them in the league standings as the season nears its conclusion, that team will undoubtedly win the league.

Heckingbottom said on the BBC when asked about the game: “It’s one of the biggest, if not the biggest. In my opinion, anyone who finishes above them this season probably wins the league, so yes, it’s as good as it gets for us.

“In terms of the challenge, we have to relish it. When you’re playing, you can’t always see these moments as opportunities, but they are.

“You’ve got to enjoy going to the toughest place and putting in a performance.

Heckingbottom’s statements portray Arsenal as the best in the league and the team to beat if anyone wants to win the league. It’s great that Arteta and the boys have elevated Arsenal to this level of excellence. Hopefully, they’ll keep putting up energetic performances and make it difficult for anyone at all to beat them to the league title.

Darren N

