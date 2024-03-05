Sheffield United boss names the Arsenal player that “took us to pieces”

It must have been a very difficult night for the Sheffield United coach Chris Wilder and the club’s home fans, who saw there side get massacred for the third time in a row. They had lost 5-0 to both Brighton and Aston Villa in the previous two matches at Brammall Lane, but Arsenal went even further after knocking 5 past the Blades in the first 45 minutes.

Wilder looks resigned to seeing his team relegated back to the Championship, and made it clear which Arsenal player was most instrumental in destroying his beleaguered side, when he said on Premier League Productions: “I don’t think we were very good. We didn’t gift goals away but in certain situations, we could do a lot better from a defensive point of view.

“They were outstanding especially when they got around the edge of the box, their quick play was incredible.

“We made it pretty easy for them to open us up and Saka took us to pieces down that side. We didn’t have an answer to anything they had. The result is what the result is and we have to live with it.”

Strangely enough it wasn’t just that the Blades had conceded 5 or more in those 3 home games, but it was also a record-breaking night for Arsenal as they scored 5 or more for our third away game in a row. It was also interesting that Saka was taken off “feeling sick” at the start of the second half, so maybe we would have scored much more than just a single goal from Ben White if our starboy had stayed on the pitch for the whole 90 minutes.

Wilder must have been very relieved when he saw the England winger get taken off….

