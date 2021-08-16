Sheffield United reach an agreement to sign a potential replacement for Arsenal target

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Aaron Ramsdale this summer with Sheffield United reaching an agreement for a goalkeeper that could replace him.

With Bernd Leno inconsistent and Alex Runarsson not trustworthy, Arsenal has decided to sign another goalkeeper in this transfer window.

They have chosen England Under21 shot-stopper, Ramsdale as the man to join them for the long haul.

They have been struggling to reach an agreement with the Blades over signing him so far with the recently relegated club looking to make good money from his sale or to keep him.

However, they may have agreed to sell him finally with Football Italia reporting that they have reached an agreement with AS Roma to sign Robin Olsen.

The Swede has been made surplus to requirements by Jose Mourinho and can return to England where he previously played for Everton.

The report says Roma has agreed to loan him to the Blades for this campaign, but the goalkeeper has to accept the offer first.

It remains unclear if he would join a club in England’s second-tier or wait for a bigger team to come in.

If he agrees to join, Arsenal could finally strike a deal with the Blades for Ramsdale.