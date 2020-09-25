Sheffield United turn their attention away from Arsenal youngster to a more seasoned footballer

Marca claims that Sheffield United are interested in signing, Croatian striker, Ante Budimir. This comes after the Blades tried and failed to land teenage Arsenal striker, Folarin Balogun.

Balogun, 19, is one of the hottest strikers in youth team football in England at the moment and he has been attracting the attention of top teams looking to fast track his progress into first-team football.

He has had interest from the likes of Brighton and Brentford before now, but Sheffield United had the strongest interest in him and the Blades tabled a bid of around £3m for his signature this summer.

Arsenal turned it down and demanded at least £10m despite the fact that the youngster has entered the final year of his current deal.

This report is claiming that Sheffield United is now looking to sign Budimir who scored 13 league goals for relegated Mallorca last season.

Balogun is refusing to sign a new deal at the club as he knows that his chances of breaking into the first team are slim.

With the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli ahead of him, he feels that he will have to leave to get the first-team chance that he wants.