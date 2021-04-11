Sheffield United v Arsenal Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI – Up to four missing

Arsenal are set to take on bottom of the table Sheffield United in tonight’s late evening game, but could do so without up to four players.

David Luiz is confirmed as missing as he is recovering from undergoing a small procedure on his knee. Kieran Tierney is also sidelined for the coming weeks, with hopes that he could return in around a month’s time.

Mikel Arteta could well have a decision to make in the attacking midfield role this evening. Both Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard have to be assessed before their availability can be confirmed.

The Norwegian has been feeling discomfort since returning from international duty, and the manager admitted in his press conference that he is expected to miss this match.

Smith Rowe picked up a sprain to his ankle during Thursday night’s clash, which could lead to one of Willian, Reiss Nelson or Alexandre Lacazette playing in behind the striker.

Predicted XI:

Leno

Chambers Holding Mari Cedric

Partey Xhaka

Saka Lacazette Willian

Aubameyang

I’ve gone out on a bit of whim by opting to play Laca in behind Aubameyang here, but with ESR and Odegaard both appearing as doubts I believe Laca has shown Arteta that he is more than capable of being an asset in the role. The Frenchman has played in the role once this season, against Rapid Vienna, and the manager would always have the option of rotating Willian into the middle and switch Aubz out to the wide-left if it wasn’t working out.

Of course, the ideal line-up would include one of Odegaard or ESR in the number 10 role, but risking them ahead of the Europa League could prove costly.

Who would you most like to see fill in behind the striker if both are confirmed as missing out? Could Nelson maybe get his chance to show his worth?

