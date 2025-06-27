Sheringham tips Arsenal to outclass Manchester United in League Opener

Last week, the Premier League fixtures dropped and Arsenal and Manchester United fans were stunned to learn they would renew their rivalry on match day one.

Whilst some might feel it is a fixture the Gunners should win comfortably, judging by United’s struggles last season, which saw them finish 15th in the league, this is a new campaign altogether.

United will look to significantly bolster their squad this summer, fueled by a hunger to return to the top.

That said, it is still expected to be a tough contest, and rightly so.

Arsenal to outclass United in league opener

Even though Teddy Sheringham offered reasons why, as decent as United could be, Arsenal are kicking off the new season with a major advantage, as per The Mirror.

The former United striker acknowledged that while Rúben Amorim may eventually have a stronger squad at his disposal, it is unlikely to have settled by the start of the season:

“You can imagine Arsenal coming up there with all the confidence, all the intent right now. They’ve got the momentum, a good squad. United are still figuring it out under Amorim.”

In addition, the ex-England international pointed out that Arsenal tend to be strongest at the start of the season, and that if they approach the game with intent, United will not find it easy.

“If Arsenal go up there and roll United over and if they’re comfortable, get an early goal, a second before half-time, maybe even a third or fourth in the second half?

“Arsenal are usually really strong at the start of the season. You’re more likely to get a result if it’s later on and they’re looking over their shoulder a little bit. It’s only one game, but if Arsenal really roll them over, United fans are going to be putting the pressure on Amorim from the get-go.”

If Arsenal needed a confidence boost going into the new campaign, they are unlikely to find one better than this.

Recruitment still key for Arteta

There is hope the notion that Arsenal are at their best early on will be well exemplified, as wins over United, Liverpool and Manchester City early in the season could lay the foundation for what promises to be a glorious 2025/26 campaign.

That said, as confident as Gooners are heading into the new season, the club can strengthen that position by ensuring key signings arrive early, allowing them to hit the ground running.

Midfield recruits Martin Zubimendi and Christian Nørgaard, along with goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, are already secured.

Now, Arsenal must focus on bringing in a striker and a winger in the coming weeks to provide Mikel Arteta with a squad capable of taking on 2025/26 head-on.

What are your thoughts on Arsenal coming flying out of the blocks against United?

Daniel O

