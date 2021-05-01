Sherwood backs Arsenal to lose to Man United in EL Final

Tim Sherwood is foreseeing an all-English Europa League final this season, but doesn’t rate Arsenal’s chances of beating Man United in the final.

The Red Devils have all-but sealed their place already, having beaten Roma by a massive 6-2 scoreline, but the other fixture is very-much in the balance.

The Gunners were looking dreadfully on course to exit the competition when Villarreal were 2-0 up and Dani Ceballos got himself sent off for a second bookable offence, but we rescued a respectable 2-1 scoreline.

Tim Sherwood has now claimed that this would be our ‘worst season’ if we were to fail to reach the final, with the knowledge that our exit from the competition will surely mean that we will sit out from European competitions next season.

“It would be the worst season Arsenal have had in recent history,’ Sherwood told Premier League Productions (via the Metro).

“Fine margins, could end up winning it, qualify for the Champions League, brilliant.

“I would put my money on them going through against Villarreal, I think they’re capable of doing that, I think they can score at the Emirates.

“Can they beat Man Utd in the final? Not on the evidence of what we’ve seen this season.

“But they have won some big games this year, but their consistency and confidence levels are very, very low at the moment.”

Will Mikel Arteta have questions to answer if Arsenal do not win the Europa League this season, and ultimately leave the club without any European action for the first time since 1995-96?

Patrick