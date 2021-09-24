Sherwood discloses the defender Arsenal should have signed instead of White

Tim Sherwood says Arsenal should have signed Lewis Dunk and not Ben White in the last transfer window.

The Gunners made White their most expensive signing of the summer after his impressive season at Brighton in 2020/2021.

He had been in similarly excellent form during the 2019/2020 campaign when he helped Leeds United gain promotion back to the Premier League, while on loan there.

White is regarded as one of the best emerging defenders in England and Arsenal is looking to build their defence around him.

They expect the Englishman to make them a stronger team at the back, but former Tottenham boss, Sherwood believes who they actually need is Dunk.

He says the Gunners are weak at the back and they need a defender who can attack the ball.

That is exactly what Dunk does and makes everyone that partners him, including White, look good.

‘Everyone who partners Lewis Dunk, seems to get a move,’ Sherwood said as quoted by Metro Sport.

‘For what Arsenal actually require, it was Dunk and not Ben White if I’m honest.

‘He’s always missed out. There are too many scalps looking at what he can’t do instead of what he can do. It’s great for Brighton that he’s still there.

‘He puts his body on the line, and really cares. Arsenal are weak, they don’t attack the first ball – Dunk does that. But they chose to go for White.’

At 29, Dunk is already above the age of players that Arsenal targeted in the last transfer window and may have missed his chance to ever move to the Emirates.