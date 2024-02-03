“She’s a raw diamond” Miedema on Arsenal Women’s talented Aussie midfielder

Arsenal Women’s Australian international, Kyra Cooney-Cross, is destined for greatness, according to Vivianne Miedema. The 21-year-old moved to Arsenal last summer, from Swedish women’s club Hammarby. She has only appeared six times for Arsenal, totaling 290 minutes, in the 12 WSL games she may have played.

Most people who have watched Kyra on the ball, would agree that she has been fantastic; it’s just that she hasn’t had the chances, due to the huge talent & experience that is Arsenal Women’s midfield. The young midfielder is wonderful; the ball sticks to her feet like glue, and she is inventive. She is a joy to watch play for Arsenal and she was an utter joy to watch at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, in Australia.

Arsenal Women’s Dutch international star, Vivianne Miedema, who has recently returned to the pitch, after a long recovery from an ACL injury, has nothing but praise for the talented youngster. And coming from Miedema, who is the all-time top goal scorer in the WSL, as well as the all-time top goal scorer for the Netherlands, that is high praise indeed.

“If there’s someone who will tell her off, then it will be me,” Miedema said of Cooney-Cross, tongue in cheek.

“She’s a massive talent; she’s a raw diamond, I think, and the future is going to be amazing for her.” as per Optus Sport.

“She’s a bit hard on me, to be honest,” Cooney-Cross said with a smirk, as she went on to confirm her admiration for Miedema, saying “But that means a lot from her, she’s a great player, she’s a great finisher and I can’t wait to keep learning a lot from her.”

Arsenal Women’s midfield is stacked with talented players such as Frida Maanum, Lia Walti, Kim Little (C), Vivianne Miedema, Victoria Pelova, and Cooney-Cross, all vying for three positions. It’s evident why the former Hammarby midfielder has yet to establish herself in the Arsenal squad.

With Miedema, who’s the finest of the finest in the WSL, characterising her as a raw diamond destined for greatness. Kyra Cooney-Cross, who, along with Pelova I believe, is Arsenal’s next best midfield pivot, and has a very bright future ahead, for club and country.

Arsenal Women are back in WSL action on Sunday 4th February, kick-off 12.30pm UK. Our Gunners will be travelling to Dagenham, to face 11th placed West Ham. If Kyra plays, she will be playing with Aussie teammates in Arsenal – Caitlin Foord & Steph Catley – and she will be playing against Aussie teammates in West Ham – Katrina Gorry & McKenzie Arnold.

Sounds like tomorrow’s match will be a bit of an Aussie-fest!

What do you think Gooners?

Michelle Maxwell

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….