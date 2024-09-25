“She’s a special player.” Lotte Wubben-Moy on Arsenal Women academy centre-back, Katie Reid

Lotte Wubben Moy has highlighted why the 2024-25 season could be one for Katie Reid to shine. Back in February, Arsenal recalled Katie from a dual registration loan at Watford. She returned to bolster a depleted Arsenal defence following Jen Beattie’s departure and Amanda Ilestedt’s leave of absence due to her pregnancy.

Since then, she’s been training with the Arsenal Women. She was fortunate to make her debut back in April against Bristol City. She had eye-catching performances on Arsenal’s USA tour this summer. Questions arose about where she would develop this season. Jonas Eidevall clarified that leaving on loan was not an option for her; he wanted her to remain part of his squad until the winter break, after which they will assess her situation.

Well, as we look forward to what Katie has to offer, Lotte Wubben-Moy, who’s been closely following her, has hinted at why Gooners can be excited about the youngster. She sees the 17-year-old as the next outstanding thing from the Arsenal academy, which she feels can’t stop producing quality. She believes Katie has exploited her circumstances; in fact, she suggested that if given the chance, she would have been more than able to play against Manchester City.

“She’s a special player. I think the Arsenal academy has continued to bring out the best in young players, but in particular it seems to be a lot of centre-backs, I’m not sure if that’s a coincidence!” said Lotte Wubben-Moy about Katie Reid

“But when you have the likes of myself, Leah, obviously Anna Patten, and Teyah Goldie having come through, I think it creates a nice sort of pathway. Credit to Katie, she’s soaking every single moment in, and to be honest, if she had been needed [vs Man City] I have no doubt in her being able to step into our boots.”

Having not signed another top defender, and with the Arsenal defenders prone to injuries, Jonas Eidevall needed another reliable defensive option. Katie Reid has the potential to be that reliable defensive option; it would be amazing if she could establish herself and secure a spot in this Arsenal team.

What do you think Gooners?

