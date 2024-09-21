“She’s a very strong opponent against us” Arsenal Women’s Eidevall on Man City’s Miedema

Arsenal and Manchester City clash on Sunday afternoon in their WSL title opener. While Manchester City will feature some of our Gunner Women stars to watch out for, the Cityzens also feature players our Gunners need to closely monitor.

Vivianne Miedema is one of Manchester City’s players who needs silencing. The Dutch sensation, who conquered the WSL for years with Arsenal, left last summer after her deal expired. It was thought she’d leave England to try a new experience elsewhere, but she didn’t; the WSL record goalscorer opted to join Arsenal’s WSL rivals Manchester City.

Well, on Sunday Miedema will be looking to shine as the star she is; however, Arsenal Women won’t let her, and that is clear from Jonas Eidevall’s comments about her return.

The Arsenal boss said: “Like I said before, Viv has such a great history in the club. We wish her the best. I wish her the best. I truly hope that she has a really successful season because I think she deserves that.

“One of the big problems for us with letting her go is now she plays for our competitor, and we know that she’s a very strong opponent against us. We need to focus on our part during the game. We need to make our things as good as possible, and from here on that needs to be our focus.”

Miedema is one of the finest the WSL has to offer. We Gooners celebrated her, but we now have to see her as an opponent, and we hope our girls in red and white take care of her.

The hope is that Miedema re-discovers her form after struggling with injuries for the last two seasons. But even so, let’s hope she misses Arsenal for how high they’re going to rise, winning game after game, starting with the City clash this weekend..

Miedema has left, and as Eidevall points out, the Arsenal Women need to concentrate on their own responsibilities and move forward with their talented squad.

COYGW!

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….