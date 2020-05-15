Shkodran Mustafi discloses Mesut Ozil’s reaction to working under Mikel Arteta

Shkodran Mustafi has revealed that just like most of his teammates, Mesut Ozil is totally on board with Mikel Arteta’s ideas.

Ozil has struggled to recapture his best form since he signed his latest contract at Arsenal. The German has been so poor that former Arsenal manager, Unai Emery, dropped him from his team.

However, Arteta is determined to give everyone a fresh start, and the Spaniard has been giving chances to the former Real Madrid man.

Mustafi went on to hail his manager by claiming that although he has played in different countries and he is approaching his 30th birthday, Arteta has been showing him new things that makes him think he still has a lot to improve on even though he is at the twilight of his career.

‘He’s a little like a professor,’ Mustafi told Sky Sports News as quoted in the Metro. ‘He knows exactly where he wants the players to be when on the ball and how to react when losing the ball. It’s very special.

‘When I pass I am usually only focused on where to be if we lose the ball but he wants me to contribute offensively too. So we constantly need to make an option for the player on the ball.

“When you are 28 and you play in different countries with other coaches you think you know everything but then he came in and there are things I’ve never known before.

‘Sometimes we don’t realise what a difficult job it is. From 25 players maybe 20 agree with the coach and five still think we should play different. Since Mikel has come in he has 25 players on board and this is not easy to achieve.

‘Everyone understands and everything he says makes sense. There is nothing we can complain about. Everyone has benefited, even Mesut.’

Ozil has been attracting some controversy off the field in recent months and the German could be asked to leave in the summer, however, he would only want to leave if Arsenal subsidises his wage or if a new team can match his current deal.

