Shkodran Mustafi hails Mikel Arteta for his resurgence this season

Shkodran Mustafi acknowledges the impact Mikel Arteta has had on him personally.

Shkodran Mustafi has credited Mikel Arteta for his rise from one of Arsenal’s most disliked players to become one of the club’s favourite players.

Mustafi has struggled to build a career for himself since he joined Arsenal from Valencia in 2016.

He was even frozen out of the Gunners’ first-team under Unai Emery and the club told him that he was free to leave the club last summer.

He also struggled under Freddie Ljungberg and the Swede dropped him after one game, however, he has rebuilt his career under Mikel Arteta.

Arteta has helped the German get his confidence back and the fans that have been booing him are now cheering the German and he looks set to stay at the Emirates beyond this season.

He feels that Arteta has brought back him back from the brink and that the Spaniard has helped him by showing him some basics.

He said, as quoted by the Sun: “Even though I’ve played for many years I’m learning a lot from Mikel.

“He speaks about stuff I’ve never heard before — simple things, but stuff that you have to remember.

“Football is so quick and so complicated these days. There is so much stuff you have to think about that sometimes you start to forget the easy things.

“Mikel is putting the basics back into the team. We still need to work on it a lot because we still complicate our lives too much.

“I think he has had a very good impact on the team.”