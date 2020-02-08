Shkodran Mustafi takes a not so subtle dig at Unai Emery

Shkodran Mustafi posts a tweet that is being interpreted as a dig at former manager Unai Emery.

It seems that former Arsenal manager Unai Emery is becoming a sort of punchbag for players that did not perform so well under his management.

Bernd Leno and Mesut Ozil have had little digs and now it is the turn of the much-maligned Shkodran Mustafi, who posted this tweet on Twitter.

Communication is the key to improvement 👊🏻 #SM20 pic.twitter.com/zWzmAJROGG — Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) February 8, 2020

Mustafi, it seems to me, is basically having a pop at the communication skills of his former boss, I am not too sure if there is any other way to read his tweet.

Emery is not the first manager and will not be the last one either that has not been so fluent in a different language but of course, he is now a convenient scapegoat for players that performed badly under his tenure.

I actually feel it is a little bit cowardly to try and shift the blame onto a former coach as some sort of excuse for your own failings.

It is not a lack of communication that sees a keeper flap in the penalty area and hand a goal to the opposition. It is not lack of communication that has an experienced player basically down tools and not give a damn and it is certainly not lack of communication when a player makes error after error in the penalty area gifting your opponent’s goals under three different managers.

But hey ho, it is what it is and no doubt if things do not turn out well for Mikel Arteta the very same players will play their petty games on social media in poor attempts to detract from their own incompetence.