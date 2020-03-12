Shkodran Mustafi to face a late fitness test and other Arsenal injury updates

Latest Arsenal injury update is a mixed one.

Arsenal has suffered from a number of injuries this season and the latest update from the club is probably as expected.

The Gunners remain unbeaten in domestic competitions this year and they will be keen to keep that record intact when they face Brighton.

Mikel Arteta had to sign two new defenders in the last transfer window to add numbers to his squad and also to make sure he has defenders to cover for his injury-ravaged defence.

Ahead of their game against the Seagulls, we take a look at the players who are available and those that are still injured per the official club website.

Shkodran Mustafi hasn’t played since the extra-time loss to Olympiacos in the Europa League, but he has returned to training.

He, however, suffered another thigh issue before the game against West Ham and will reportedly face a late fitness test before this game.

Lucas Torreira is still a long way from full fitness, the player is expected to be sidelined for the next ten weeks and that hasn’t changed.

Sead Kolasinac was thought to be set to undergo more assessments that could see him miss the next few months, but the club has confirmed that he will be back by the end of this month.

Calum Chambers remains out with a long term problem. Kieran Tierney and Cedric Soares have both recovered from their injury problems and they should be ready for selection, while Hector Bellerin will be given more time to recover fully from his recent injury setback.