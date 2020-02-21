Shkodran Mustafi turnaround is almost complete following his latest comments

Shkodran Mustafi is on course to remain at the Emirates.

Shkodran Mustafi was very close to a move away from Arsenal last summer after the club told him that he can leave the Emirates.

There were no takers for the German and it seemed like Arsenal would have to watch another player run down his contract.

Since he joined the club in 2016, he has struggled for form and more often than not, he has been made the scapegoat for the club’s poor form at the back.

However, he has reemerged from nowhere under Mikel Arteta and he looks on course to become one of Arsenal’s more reliable players.

Alongside David Luiz, Mustafi has helped Arsenal keep a clean sheet in their last three games in all competition, you would have to look back almost a year to find a time that Arsenal has been on such a run at the back.

The German has returned for good this time and it appears that his turnaround is complete after he admitted that he was open to extending his stay at the Emirates.

When asked if he sees a future for himself at the Emirates beyond this campaign, he replied as quoted by Sky Sports: “Why not? I have always taken things day to day.

“We had a game on Thursday, we have the next important game at the weekend and as long as I am playing for a club – it doesn’t matter which one – I play now for Arsenal and played before for previous ones

“I always gave everything until the last minute and when I decide or when the club and I decide it is going to continue I am happy to continue, if not then we have to go forward.”

He also admitted that having a good relationship with the club’s fans has made his return a lot easier.

“It is always important to have a good relationship with the fans but for me, the main thing was to be professional,” he added.