Shock as Arsenal starlet Omari Hutchinson joins Chelsea

Now this is a great shock this morning as it has now been confirmed by a journalist for the Guardian and ESPN that Omari Hutchinson is leaving Arsenal to join up with the Chelsea U23 side this summer.
It was first reported three days ago by The Secret Scout, but now we have a more official confirmation in a Tweet from Freddie Paxton…
True: Omari Hutchinson is set to leave Arsenal to join Chelsea. There are further departures expected from the u23s.
— Freddie Paxton (@Freddie_Paxton) July 15, 2022
This move could simply be a by-product of the arrival of Marquinhos from Brazil, but with Arsenal already having the rising stars of Hutchinson and Marcelo Flores in the same position, we certainly didn’t expect either of them to leave. Both Hutchinson and Flores played half a game in the Ipswich friendly and were expected to get game time in the Europa League this season.
We are waiting for furter details to emerge, but whatever the reason, I am shocked that one of our most promising starlets is going to one of our biggest rivals…
Omari Hutchinson set to join Chelsea from Arsenal, as first reported by @TheSecretScout_.
The 18-year-old was speaking with the Gunners over a new deal but talks had broken down. #AFC
— Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) July 15, 2022
Am really shocked or is this April fools day ?
What was his contract situation?
Well if he does join Chelsea he’s not going to get many games in the 1st team so is this all about money ?
If Charlie Patino is not Protected
and CONSERVED, that will be the next Shock
This I can see it coming as he was left out of trip to the United States of America
@AA Already hit panic button with Patino meanwhile his ben made a first team player and also important to the whole process.
Well good luck to him but we should put some clauses if it’s not a release.
Can somebody please tell Edu to send Marquinhos back To Brazil. Hutchinson is a real talent we should have given the chance academy product as well.
same thing was said about Balogun. Who cannot even get a game in Championship. Every youth talent is “generational”. They need to actually show it before demanding high wages. He didnt want to sign for us because he wanted more money.
I don’t really care about the overhype we keep putting on pur academy products.. For 25 years how many of these players have made it into Arsenal first team and went on to prosper? We have had 100’s of these academy players and out of 100 I can count about 10 that have gone on and just about justified their hype in 25 years..
Wilshere, ESR, Gnabry, Saka, Coquelin, Nelson, Martinez, Willock, Nketia, Iwobi etc?
I remember the likes of J.E.T, Eastmond, Afobe, Akpom, Zelalem, Dan Crowley etc were the next big thing.
I remember Willock and Nketia being hyped up as the next big stars. People getting made that Emery, Arteta were not giving them game time. The moment they were given game time then the same people turned around and started throwing abuse and insults towards them. How they were average and championship level etc..
So I never take these Academy overhype catchphrase seriously.. I just leave all that to the managers and coaches to decide if any youngster is ready or good enough to be promoted..
If he’s gone to Chelsea it’s obviously for the money as he’s got less chance of getting anywhere near their first team as he would have had with us.
I can’t understand why are we letting omari leave! Bcos he is the next big. Pls somebody should advise the board not to let go.
random. not like he has a better chance to play for them. prob a worse chance.
I hope this is not a joke as it isn’t funny.
I hope this rumour is wrong. It just does not make any sense.
Nooooooo! He was my favourite player in the U23s.
Before we all pile in and criticise the club – if a player wants to leave at the end of their contract there are only a couple of things we can do – guarantee a first team slot or offer them more money, and even that may fail. The first is tough when we already have such a young squad, and the second is unadvisable if it breaks the club’s pay scale and makes other kids resentful.
No way he’s going to Chelsea’s first team, so probably it’s for more cash – I’m pretty sure Chelsea’s kids get more than ours. Or he may be a closet Chelsea fan. Or just unhappy here. If he’s only thinking of cash aged 18 then maybe, good as he is, long term he’s not right for us. As with Auba and Ozil, paying players too much to stay rarely works out.
Or maybe it’s untrue…
Since most 18yo don’t make it in the top level, making dacision based on money is logical. You think- i’ll get as much money while i can bcos in 2-3 years i might work at McDonalds. If i will succeed in football i’ll succeed never mind the team i am at at 18.
Gutted. Really loved what I saw from him and was looking forward to seeing him in some Europa games.
Odd choice to go the Chelsea unless he’s a fan as suggested above. Yes their Academy churns out quality players but they don’t have a great track record of giving them a chance in the first team. Maybe he wants to see the world through loans.
Does Arsenal get compensation?