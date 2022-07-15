Shock as Arsenal starlet Omari Hutchinson joins Chelsea

Now this is a great shock this morning as it has now been confirmed by a journalist for the Guardian and ESPN that Omari Hutchinson is leaving Arsenal to join up with the Chelsea U23 side this summer.

It was first reported three days ago by The Secret Scout, but now we have a more official confirmation in a Tweet from Freddie Paxton…

True: Omari Hutchinson is set to leave Arsenal to join Chelsea. There are further departures expected from the u23s. — Freddie Paxton (@Freddie_Paxton) July 15, 2022

This move could simply be a by-product of the arrival of Marquinhos from Brazil, but with Arsenal already having the rising stars of Hutchinson and Marcelo Flores in the same position, we certainly didn’t expect either of them to leave. Both Hutchinson and Flores played half a game in the Ipswich friendly and were expected to get game time in the Europa League this season.

We are waiting for furter details to emerge, but whatever the reason, I am shocked that one of our most promising starlets is going to one of our biggest rivals…

Omari Hutchinson set to join Chelsea from Arsenal, as first reported by @TheSecretScout_. The 18-year-old was speaking with the Gunners over a new deal but talks had broken down. #AFC — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) July 15, 2022

