Shock PL club approach Arsenal for midfielder’s signature

Brighton are amongst a number of clubs who have made an approach to sign Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi this summer, despite his antics against their club.

The Seagulls have earned their place in the Premier League after proving a tough side to beat for all challengers, and their hardened performance certainly angered Guendouzi during their clash in 2019.

The Frenchman’s attitude on the day turned into a disgrace, and he in fact hasn’t played for Arsenal’s first-team since after a falling out with the manager after he was confronted about his behaviour.

Shockingly, Brighton are now claimed to have lodged an enquiry into the possibly of signing the young midfielder.

While his antics during the clash between Arsenal and Brighton in 2019 has been enough to completely freeze Guendouzi from the first-team, including him seeing out the remainder of that season training alone, Brighton appear to be much more lenient about the subject.

While FootMercato states Brighton as well as Villarreal, Valencia and Real Betis have all enquired about his signature, it is Marseille who are claimed to have excited the midfielder’s attention.

If Brighton would consider signing Guendouzi after his antics, should Arsenal not reconsider their stance? Could the midfielder not have matured since the incident?

Patrick