Shock rival emerges in chase to sign Arsenal strike-target

Leeds United are claimed to be eyeing a surprise move for Odsonne Edouard this summer, despite strong links with a move to Arsenal.

The Celtic striker has set Scottish football alight this season, scoring 27 goals on top of the 17 assists picked up in all competitions, a tally he would no doubt have added to had the campaign not been cut-short following the Coronavirus pandemic.

A number of clubs have been linked with his potential capture in recent months, with Arsenal believed to be eyeing him as a possible replacement for either Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette, who are both tipped with potential exits in the close-season.

With a number of clubs believed to have been hit with financial losses following the loss of matchday income due to the Coronavirus, but one team who will be looking forward to a boost for their balance sheets is Leeds United.

The Elland Road mob are currently on course to earn their place in the Premier League for next season, with a six-point advantage over third place and only five matches left to play.

The Sun now claims that the Peacocks are eyeing a move to bring the French striker to Yorkshire as they look to build a team worthy of staying in the English top tier come next season, and a deal to sign Edouard would be a huge statement of intent.

While Patrick Bamford has scored 15 goals so far in the Championship this term, his previous spells in the Premier League have not gone to plan, and relying on him as the main outlet for goals may well prove too risky.

Should they be able to convince Edouard to leave Celtic and join their team, they could well have a player to build the team around, and I for one would not be betting on them to go down next season with such a signing.

Of course such a deal would come as a shock to a number of those following the striker’s emergence, with most expecting him to make the move to top European club, but you couldn’t blame the Whites for trying to land such a talent.

Could Leeds really strike a deal to sign Edouard this summer? Will Arsenal need to add another forward if Aubameyang decides to stay on at the club?

