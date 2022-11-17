Shocked Arsenal target admits no one will pay 100m euros for him

Mykhailo Mudryk has been on Arsenal’s radar for some time now as the Gunners look to improve their squad.

The Ukrainian has been one of the best players in Europe this season as he shines for Shakhtar Donetsk.

He did well in the Champions League group stages and attracted the attention of more clubs.

Arsenal is one of them, but his present employers want to make a lot of money from his sale.

Reports claim the winger is valued at 100m euros as they believe he has the same skills as Jack Grealish of Manchester City.

However, the youngster does not think he is worth that price and even accuses his employers of sabotaging his dream of playing for a top club.

“When I found out about my price, I wasn’t just surprised – I was shocked,” Mudryk told Sport Arena.

“But I am 100 per cent sure that they are unlikely to buy a player from the championship of Ukraine for 100 million… I will not hide that I was very upset. The amount of 100 million puts a barrier for my transition to the top championship, which I so dreamed of. I can’t say that my dream was killed, but wounded – that’s for sure.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mudryk is one of the finest young attackers around and has interest from several clubs, but that does not make him a 100m euros player.

He does not even play in one of the top leagues in Europe, so it is insane for Shakhtar to think anyone will pay that much to sign him.