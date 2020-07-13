“Shocking defending for professional footballers” fumes former Arsenal star

Emmanuel Frimpong has slammed the defending displayed by Arsenal in the weekend’s loss to Tottenham Hotspur, labelling it as ‘shocking’.

The Gunners let go of a 1-0 lead as they were downed by our rivals yesterday, with Jose Mourinho winning in his first encounter with new coach Mikel Arteta.

Former midfielder Frimpong has blamed our defence for the loss, before claiming that this is the norm to endure as an Arsenal fan currently.

“What the hell. What’ going on? This is what I was telling you before,” Frimpong was quoted as saying by HITC.

“The defending is shocking. Shocking defending. Shocking defending for professional footballers.

“Shocking, David Luiz and Kolasinac. Shocking. I mean this is what it feels like to be an Arsenal fan. One minute you are happy and the next minute you are sad. It is what it is.”

Since Arteta came in as boss our defence has picked up much more clean sheets, but no level of organisation seems to be able to cover for the erroneous ways of the personnel used in the system.

One would be clinging to hope that William Saliba will hit the ground running going into the new season, but we need a miracle to qualify for Europe now after the devastating defeat.

Will Arteta rue the decision to sign David Luiz down for another season? Will Rob Holding now get his chance to prove to the boss that he deserves to be playing in defence? Will the manager be keen to return to a back four once he has strong enough options?

Patrick