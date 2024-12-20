Should an on-fire Gabriel Jesus now start again for Arsenal at the weekend?

It was hard not to be happy to see a smile back on Gabriel Jesus’ face last night. It’s no exaggeration to say maybe even the player himself assumed evenings like this have passed him by in our famous colours, and it’s one he certainly won’t take for granted.

Some Gooners are frustrated at the moment about our recent failure to make lots of chances. Very un-Arsenal like. Our need for a new striker remains a talking point within our fan base.

Yet Jesus hasn’t been given a hard time by supporters like a Martinelli, Trossard, Havertz, etc. Rightfully many sympathize with the Brazilian for a serious knee injury at the 2022 World Cup, which means the player has never quite been the same.

It’s an issue which keeps recurring and it seems that in terms of ever starting every week In North London again, the mind is willing, but the body is not.

The 27-year-old has never come across as having an issue with confidence and you can never fault his work rate, but this would be the first time in his career he’s had to worry about a goal drought. Balancing that while trying to stay fit is a lot to juggle.

All parties seem to have accepted this will be his last campaign in the Emirates, with some reports even suggesting clubs in South America might welcome the player home if he feels he can’t handle the physicality of European football anymore.

It would mean his legacy as a Gunner being a ‘what if’. His winning mentality made him a leader in a young dressing room, but injuries meant he couldn’t maintain the form he began with.

Yet sometimes timing is everything. Timing can often be dictated by luck.

Without the Carabao Cup, Jesus was running out of many more opportunities to start. If his lack of goals impacted his self-belief that wasn’t apparent in his finishing on Wednesday.

His hat trick surely means he starts at Selhurst Park either on the left or instead of Havertz? Havertz has been better than I thought since we brought him from Chelsea and offers great hold up play, but is never going to be a natural goal scorer.

Even when not scoring, Jesus’s footwork and movement makes him unpredictable. If he could score against the same opponents on Saturday suddenly, he would have momentum over the Xmas period. That’s how quickly things can change.

Should Jesus start this weekend?

Dan

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…