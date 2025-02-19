Should Arsenal abandon Isak pursuit in favour of prolific Serie A star?

Arsenal are reportedly keeping a close eye on the in-form Mateo Retegui, who has been a revelation for Atalanta this season. The Argentine striker is on fire, scoring almost every time he steps onto the pitch. With 20 goals and 3 assists from 23 Serie A games so far, he has emerged as one of the division’s top goal-scorers and is currently leading the race to finish as the league’s top scorer.
The Gunners have a history of monitoring strikers from Italy’s top flight, with their failed pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic while he was at Fiorentina still fresh in fans’ memories. They have also been linked with other Serie A talents such as Marcus Thuram and, more recently, the highly-rated Alexander Isak. However, while Isak has proven his worth in the Premier League and could potentially be a more established addition to the squad, Arsenal may find it difficult to secure his services without offering a substantial fee that could convince Newcastle to part with their prized asset.
Fichajes now reports that, due to the likely difficulty of signing Isak, Arsenal are shifting their focus towards Retegui. The 25-year-old’s excellent form in Serie A, where teams are known for their tough defences, suggests he could be an ideal fit for the Premier League. His ability to score in such a defensively rigid league is impressive and suggests he could thrive in the more open and attacking environment of English football.
Retegui’s rise to prominence has seen him become one of Arsenal’s top targets heading into the summer transfer window, and it appears that the club is ready to make a move to secure his signature. If his form continues, the Gunners could be in for a promising addition to their attacking options. While Isak may still be the dream, Retegui’s goalscoring prowess could offer an exciting alternative.
As the summer transfer window approaches, it will be interesting to see if Arsenal’s pursuit of Retegui becomes more serious. The competition for top forwards in Europe is always fierce but with a player like Retegui, who has proven himself in one of the most competitive leagues on the continent, Arsenal may have found an ideal candidate to add to their strike force.
There is no pursuit ,Arteta passed up on him and signed havertz instead .
Newcastle took the punt and now have a striker that every clubs wants ,we cannot afford him and I doubt he would even want to come here as he now has the pick of any club he wants ,that is if he wants to even leave ,playing under a top manager and a club that as more money than the entire league and Europe put together.
When PSR gets put to bed next year Newcastle will be up there with Man City .
Isak has only been good this season. Previously Injury prone
Mark of a great striker is to do this season in and season out. He is nowhere near that so I don’t really understand why everyone is falling over themselves
Sesko is a better fit and younger and cheaper. Not sure re Gyokeres as Portugal not a great league as we have seen re Vieira not being able to replicate his form
Let’s see what the summer brings