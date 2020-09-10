Should Arsenal accept offer of Wenger target in Guendouzi swap?

Paris Saint-Germain are believed to be interested in a deal to sign Matteo Guendouzi from Arsenal this summer, and are looking to use former Arsene Wenger target Julian Draxler as a makeweight.
Guendouzi lost his place in the first-team squad last term after falling foul of manager Mikel Arteta on two occasions, and ended the campaign training alone away from the squad.
He has since been allowed to return to training at London Colney, and could even be in contention to return to action against Fulham at the weekend, but he is still believed to be available should the right offer come in.
According to L’Equipe, Paris Saint-Germain are now considering an offer which will include Draxler, who was always touted as a player that manager Arsene Wenger was keen on, and the player himself confirmed to the BBC that he turned down a move to Arsenal some years back.
He said in 2014: “In January, there was the offer of Arsenal, but I decided to stay.
“I will do the same this summer. I want to play one year more in Schalke.”
Six years on and he is now struggling for first-team minutes with the French giants, with the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Chupo-Moting, Angel Di Maria and Mauro Icardi all currently vying for roles in the front three.
Arsenal could now take the opportunity to land their former target in place of a player we have been working to rid ourselves of this summer, although with our club believed to be trying to raise funds to sign one/both of Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar, we may try to secure a cash deal instead.
Should Arsenal take up the offer of Draxler for Guendouzi’s signature?
Patrick
Yes, take Draxler + £20 million for GwenDozy.
So, another player who we have been “trying all summer” to get rid off.
Didn’t I read an article on JA just yesterday saying that Mikel Arteta had given him the all clear, as what happened previously, has nothing to do with his team selection for Saturday?
As for Draxler, MA will decide if he wants him.
yes
l will take Draxler plus 10m. He’s Ozil bar Ozil’s laid back and ‘don’t care’ attitude. He can play right wing, left wing and midfield. He has pace as well. A clean passer of the ball and better goal scorer than Ozil.
Am surprised PSG don’t rate him. AW wanted him for years. AM should take and run if we can agree wages similar to GD. Very good player in my opinion.
Ken,
Yes, MA Arteta will decide if he wants him but the purpose of the article is for discussion, to know what the fans think about the proposed deal, we can both agree our opinions on here are irrelevant to the decision makers at Arsenal-we can as well say “MA will decide” for every article which will then make the site boring. I hope you understand my point.
That said, Draxler for Guendouzi is good deal imo, I know he is young and has potential but I am not willing to gamble on his attitude just because he has “potential”…Ballotelli and Bendtner to mention but two, also had great if not greater potential but how did it turn out?
Arteta allowed him in so as as create good team spirit/harmony and to avoid starting a new season with the mess, does not mean he suddenly wants to keep him, if we get a good offer i’m sure he will sanction his sale.
If we get Draxler, we can forget about the Aouar guy as I don’t even get the hype about him tbh.
We already have Ozil, Emile-Smith, Ceballos and Willian to give us creativity, Partey should be our number one priority in midfield, next seaaon when Ozil leaves, we can then bring in Aouar.
bring draxler his creative and superb we have players who can cover Matteo position so mikel please confirm this deal and let’s get started odioku chimaraoke nigerian
They both play in different positions so i dont see it happening. We need a holding midfield not left wing. Its not a juggling act, or at least it shouldn’t be.