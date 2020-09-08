Should Arsenal accept the £20million bonus for Emi Martinez?

This has been a massive bone of contention for Arsenal fans since the recovery of Bernd Leno from his injury, with many debates about who should be the Gunners starting keeper going into the new season.
There is no doubt that Emi Martinez has been a revelation since becoming a regular starter, but the fact remains that he is in the last year of his contract, and at 28 years old it is no surprise that he wants to be starting games on a regular basis at this stage of his career. He has certainly earned the right after being so patient for the last ten years.
There is also the fact that his current wages is still only £20k a week, and if he moves now he will get a massive boost to that figure, which must be taken into consideration.
So now, according to the Athletic, Aston Villa have put in a second bid for the Argentinean shotstopper, which is supposed to be closer to Arsenal’s valuation of £20million.
So, although there are many Arsenal fans that would be loathe to let him go, we could also look at it as a very unexpected bonus for Arsenal, because if Leno had not been injured, no one would have batted an eyelid if we had let Martinez leave for a nominal fee this summer, having hardly ever started a game for us in his ten years at the club (6 in the League, and 14 in all competitions).
Personally, I think that Arsenal will look to take that bonus and use it to help fund a player in a position that we are more in dire need of filling.
What do you think?
40m for a player of his caliber, anything less than 40m is unaccepted for me.
Big NO. The club would be stupid to let Emi go. Maybe they dont realize how lucky we are to have two top top GKs. DeGea cost united tens of points and a place in the FA cup finals. Chelsea’s bottled third place partly due to Kepa’s mistakes and lack of a quality back up. Selling Emi would be the clearest signal that we are still in the mud. Only a fool would contemplate selling a quality back up with so many games coming up.
He might prove to be more than a backup if given the chance and currently his form is good. We shouldnt bench him and he fits perfectly into Arteta’s philosophy.
A big NO, NO!. Keeping Martinez is the best thing for arsenal.. Having a keeper who can command his box is an absolute merit to arsenal considering the nature of English mid table teams which rely heavily on set pieces to out do more elite teams. Leno will not command crosses from set plays.. The best thing for arsenal to do is to give Martinez a better contract say 80k a week from the current 20k and for sure he will be happy and arsenal will have two quality keepers..
I see potential in Emi then Leno Arsenal would make mistake to let Emi go.
Tell them where to stick their £20m…If Jordan pickford cost £40 then Emi is at least worth more even in a corona virus season …
No chance! In a world where Alisson and Kepa cost 70 mil plus then Martinez must command also a big fee! Ramsdale cost Sheffield United almost 20 mil, it would be foolish to let such a quality keeper go for 20 mil.
Martinez is Not in the last year of his contract, he has 2 years left. Also the logic that ‘if he never played we would be happy to sell him on the cheap, so why not accept 20m’ makes no sense. Should we use the same logic with Bukayo Saka n sell him for 20m? After all if he hadn’t played this season we wouldn’t have been bothered if he went for a couple M’s.. He’s proven his quality and we should keep him
Leno has always been the keeper I said he will be for us even before his first game. He is great at shot stopping but error prone. He has not improved or regressed. If it were to be for shot stopping then even at Leverkusen he was world class . Martinez in this form has given a taste of how a complete keeper would be like. He is great at shot stoppping and better in every other deparement. The question is whether it is form or class and it would be in Arsenal’s interest to continue to play him and know that. If it is form then Leno is better but if it is class than Martinez is better. It is a tricky situation but it is worth the gamble imo. It is not easy getting a complete keeper. Fans are bonding with players over the team when they should be happy we have a keeper like Martinez who is performing as he is.
No, better keeper than Leno and you actually see the team grow in confidence when he’s playing. Distribution, showstopping, coming for crosses and commanding the box all superior to Leno.
If either had to be sold for me it would be Leno everytime.
It shouldnt come down to selling either right now. Selling Leno too would be a terrible decision bevause we cant tell at this moment if what Martinez is showing is class or form. We can’t just sell Leno. If Martinez is given the chance and he fails then Leno can take back his place.
The point is though that Emi does not want to be the back up any more, he wants to be playing regularly as the number one goalkeeper. If Arsenal dont offer him that then all they can do is keep him for one more year and then he leaves for free next year anyway.
As for his valuation, £20million is perhaps not that unreasonable given that whilst he is a talented goalkeeper, he is short of first team experience. (Through no fault of his own.)
It would be good to have both keepers on the books, but I suspect that it is not going to be possible. In which case I guess Arsenal should take the money and invest elsewhere.
Keep him at all costs he is a better keeper than Leno and should be named number one !!! DEFENATLY