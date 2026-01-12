Should Arsenal add Jurrien Timber’s twin to their squad?

Jurrien Timber has established himself as an exemplary professional and one of the most dependable players in Arsenal’s current squad. The Dutch defender overcame a serious injury during his first season at the club and has since become a key figure at the Emirates, demonstrating consistency and reliability in his performances. His progress has led some to suggest that it could be advantageous for Arsenal to consider bringing his twin, Quinten Timber, into the squad.

Quinten Timber’s profile and contract situation

Quinten currently plays for Feyenoord in the Netherlands and, like his brother, represents his national team. He is approaching the end of his contract with Feyenoord and is expected to become a free agent at the conclusion of this season. As anticipated, several clubs have expressed interest in securing his services, with Lazio reportedly moving to offer a pre-contract agreement as soon as possible. Despite this attention, Quinten appears to be in no rush to commit, suggesting that he is aiming for a move to a club of higher standing.

His situation has naturally led to speculation about a potential reunion with his twin at Arsenal. The midfielder has previously been linked with a transfer to north London, and there are indications that discussions could be underway. As relayed by Football Transfers, ESPN commentator Vincent Schildkamp commented: “He’ll probably have some adjustment issues, but I think he can fit into Arsenal’s midfield. Surely Jurrien will tell his manager that he has a really good twin brother? If he’s going to extend his own contract in England, shouldn’t he just mention that his twin brother can be picked up for free this summer?”

Potential impact at Arsenal

A move for Quinten would offer Arsenal the opportunity to integrate a talented young midfielder while leveraging the familiarity and understanding he shares with Jurrien. His arrival could strengthen the squad’s depth and flexibility, particularly in midfield, while also providing an additional option capable of adapting to the Premier League’s demands. With free agent status potentially available, Arsenal may have a cost-effective chance to secure a player who could make an immediate contribution.