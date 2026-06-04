Should Arsenal add Marcus Rashford to their squad?

Marcus Rashford has been linked with a move to Arsenal as Barcelona continue to delay making his loan move permanent, with the Spanish club seemingly focusing on other priorities following the arrival of Anthony Gordon.

Rashford spent last season on loan at Barcelona and emerged as one of their standout performers. Following his successful spell, there was an expectation that the Catalan side would move quickly to secure his services permanently. However, that has yet to happen, leaving uncertainty surrounding his long-term future.

There have been continued reports suggesting Barcelona remain interested in retaining the attacker, but negotiations have reportedly stalled due to differences over his valuation.

Barcelona Delay Permanent Decision

Barcelona are believed to be keen to keep Rashford, but they want Manchester United to lower their asking price before committing to a permanent transfer.

The Red Devils are understood to be unwilling to reduce their valuation, creating a situation that has opened the door for other clubs to explore a potential move. As a result, speculation regarding Rashford’s future has intensified as the transfer window progresses.

With no agreement currently in place, the England international may be forced to consider alternative destinations if Barcelona do not accelerate their efforts to complete a deal.

Arsenal Monitoring Situation Closely

According to ESPN, Arsenal and their London rivals Chelsea are seriously considering signing Rashford this summer as uncertainty continues to surround his future.

Arsenal have admired the forward for a considerable period and would have little hesitation in adding a player of his quality and experience to their squad if he is willing to make the move.

While Barcelona remain his preferred destination, there is no indication that he is prepared to wait indefinitely for the club to act. If Arsenal decide to intensify their interest and submit a serious proposal, they could place themselves in a strong position to secure his signature.

The opportunity to continue competing for major honours and remain in the Premier League may also appeal to Rashford as he evaluates his options. With several clubs monitoring developments, his future is expected to remain one of the most closely watched transfer stories of the summer.

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