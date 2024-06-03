Should Arsenal agree to a swap deal to entice Napoli to give us Osimhen?

Is it now easier for Arsenal to make a move for Victor Osimhen? It appears that the path is clear for them to take. Considering the recent claims from Italy, it’s hard not to wonder about the situation. There’s been some talk about Chelsea not pursuing Osimhen, so he’s patiently waiting for Arsenal to show interest. He’s really keen on a move to the Premier League, especially to play in London.
Now the big question is whether Arsenal can actually afford him?
Rumour has it that to let him go, Napoli won’t settle for anything less than his release clause, which is a whopping £110 million. However, according to a report from Corriere dello Sport from Italy, Arsenal may have a shot at signing the striker for a lot less than his release clause.
Napoli might consider allowing Arsenal to pay a reasonable fee for Osimhen if they include Emile Smith Rowe, or Takehiro Tomiyasu in their offer.
A potential opportunity for Arsenal to sign a proven goalscorer has emerged, and now it’s up to Arsenal to decide.
It’s probably not going to happen that Tomiyasu will leave this summer, but it’s about time Emile Smith Rowe moved on. Arsenal could easily ask for £20 to £30 million for Smith Rowe. If they can use the playmaker’s transfer fee to cover part of Osimhen’s costs, then bringing him to Arsenal is a move that the Gunners can manage without hindering other deals, like for a midfielder and a left back.
Who would you swap for Osimhen?
Darren N
In a heartbeat
Yet this is a fanbase where some wouldn’t take Mbappe lol
Agree with you. We need someone to just give us that something else. His stats compared with Nkeiteah & Jesus,is a big upgrade. Tomiyasu I rate highly but injury prone. ESR, Arsenal have advanced to a point he’s not going to get to. He’s also injury prone.Go for it is my opinion.
If this an option & Napoli will reduce the price then Smithrowe can gather some money but Tomi isn’t moving anywhere anytime soon just singed a new deal did he not.
Osimhen would be an amazing signing and will make teams for us even more. £75m plus Emile?
Eddie will pull in £30m, Nelson maybe £15m & that would cover most of that fee for Ana amazing upgrade.
Jesus, Trossard, Saka & Martinelli all can play the wings, Kia is the other option in height.
Jesus can play the wings also. Ramsdale only signed a contract extension last season. It keeps their price up & the clubs got more control. So…£45m Tomi & ESR + £57m. Good business if anything around those numbers.
