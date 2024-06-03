Should Arsenal agree to a swap deal to entice Napoli to give us Osimhen?

Is it now easier for Arsenal to make a move for Victor Osimhen? It appears that the path is clear for them to take. Considering the recent claims from Italy, it’s hard not to wonder about the situation. There’s been some talk about Chelsea not pursuing Osimhen, so he’s patiently waiting for Arsenal to show interest. He’s really keen on a move to the Premier League, especially to play in London.

Now the big question is whether Arsenal can actually afford him?

Rumour has it that to let him go, Napoli won’t settle for anything less than his release clause, which is a whopping £110 million. However, according to a report from Corriere dello Sport from Italy, Arsenal may have a shot at signing the striker for a lot less than his release clause.

Napoli might consider allowing Arsenal to pay a reasonable fee for Osimhen if they include Emile Smith Rowe, or Takehiro Tomiyasu in their offer.

A potential opportunity for Arsenal to sign a proven goalscorer has emerged, and now it’s up to Arsenal to decide.

It’s probably not going to happen that Tomiyasu will leave this summer, but it’s about time Emile Smith Rowe moved on. Arsenal could easily ask for £20 to £30 million for Smith Rowe. If they can use the playmaker’s transfer fee to cover part of Osimhen’s costs, then bringing him to Arsenal is a move that the Gunners can manage without hindering other deals, like for a midfielder and a left back.

Who would you swap for Osimhen?

Darren N

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.